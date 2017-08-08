American Systems Gets USAFE IT Support Task Order Under NETCENTS-2 IDIQ; Peter Smith Comments

Peter Smith
American Systems has received a potential five-year, $12 million contract to provide information technology and program management services to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon.
The company said Monday it will help both military organizations update IT and information management processes across USAFE military treatment facilities and medical programs.
“This is an important win for the American Systems team, helping us to expand our Military Health System (MHS) capabilities as well as our corporate footprint overseas in support of U.S. government programs,” said President and CEO Peter Smith, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Work under the single-award task order also includes Tier 2 on-site support, process management and network administration services.
The order was awarded through the U.S. Air Force‘s Network Centric Solutions-2 NetOps indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.
