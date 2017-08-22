American Systems Lands Navy Task Order for IED Forensic Analysis Support; Peter Smith Comments

Peter Smith
American Systems has received a potential five-year, $36.1 million task order from the U.S. Navy to perform forensic and technical analysis of improvised explosive devices and other explosive ordnance components.
The company said Monday it will assist the expeditionary exploitation unit one as EXU-1 works to develop and revise the doctrine and documents of the Navy, joint force, NATO and partner countries related to weapons technical intelligence and other areas of interest.
EXU-1 operates under the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head explosive ordnance disposal technology division.
“We are extremely proud to partner with the U.S. Navy in support of the global freedom of maneuver and force protection and the joint force and geographic combatant commander’s mission objectives,” said Peter Smith, American Systems president and CEO and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
The Navy awarded the task order under the Seaport-E contract vehicle.
American Systems is also one of the four companies that won spots under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in June to help the service branch research and develop nonlethal weapons systems.
