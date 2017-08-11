IBM has been chosen by the state of Arizona to help its government agencies manage information technology operations with cloud technology.
The Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology organization will deploy IBM cloud services in an effort to establish a statewide IT strategy and offer services and infrastructure to other local agencies, the company said Thursday.
ASET will oversee the cloud managed services environment and deliver mainframe support to customer agencies.
Morgan Reed, Arizona’s chief information officer, said the adoption of a managed service model will help lessen the state’s capital and risk as well as support continued operations.
The agreement lets Arizona pay only for services used; scale computing storage capacity; and deploy disaster recovery services.
IBM to Help Arizona Implement Cloud Managed Services
