Lockheed Martin has shipped the first Tactical Missile System from a manufacturing facility in Camden, Arkansas, to the U.S. Army as part of a contract to produce ATACMS weapons for the service branch and a foreign military customer.
Lockheed said Thursday the missile was built at the company’s Precision Fires Production Center of Excellence where the ATACMS program is currently in full-rate production.
The Army awarded Lockheed a $174 million contract in 2015 to supply 124 tactical missile rounds to the military branch and the United Arab Emirates under a foreign military sales deal.
The company is also close to finalizing a development contract with the service branch to upgrade ATACMS electronics and validate a sensor designed to boost the missile system’s impact on targets.
ATACMS is a long-range, surface-to-surface weapon system that supports deployment from the family of Multiple Launch Rocket System launchers.
Army Receives 1st Tactical Missile System From Lockheed’s Arkansas Production Facility
Lockheed Martin has shipped the first Tactical Missile System from a manufacturing facility in Camden, Arkansas, to the U.S. Army as part of a contract to produce ATACMS weapons for the service branch and a foreign military customer.
Lockheed said Thursday the missile was built at the company’s Precision Fires Production Center of Excellence where the ATACMS program is currently in full-rate production.
The Army awarded Lockheed a $174 million contract in 2015 to supply 124 tactical missile rounds to the military branch and the United Arab Emirates under a foreign military sales deal.
The company is also close to finalizing a development contract with the service branch to upgrade ATACMS electronics and validate a sensor designed to boost the missile system’s impact on targets.
ATACMS is a long-range, surface-to-surface weapon system that supports deployment from the family of Multiple Launch Rocket System launchers.