Army Wants Info on Financial Mgmt System Sources

The U.S. Army seeks information on industry sources of an integrated information and financial management system that can support the Army headquarters’ G-8 force development directorate and other agencies.
The Army said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice that the integrated system should feature fiscal programming; budget and execution; and equipment modeling functions to support force modernization and equipment fielding efforts.
Potential proposers should also be able to maintain the existing Army Equipping Enterprise System, which is comprised of the Army Flow Model, Force Development Knowledge Center and Force Development Investment Information System software applications.
The future contractor will provide personnel, equipment and services needed to perform database management, business process development and software development and integration.
The Army will accept responses to the sources sought notice until Aug. 29.
