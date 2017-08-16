The U.S. Army‘s Edgewood Chemical Biological Center seeks information on potential industry and government sources of light detection and ranging technologies that can detect chemical vapors and biological aerosols.
ECBC is surveying commercial and government off-the-shelf longwave infrared LIDAR tools that can perform chemical and biological standoff detection in mobile or fixed sites at ranges of up to two kilometers, the Army said Monday in a FedBizOpps notice.
Proposed LIDAR platforms must weigh less than 70 pounds; occupy less than two cubic feet of volume; and provide access to raw data for evaluation, among other requirements.
ECBC also prefers tools that can be delivered within six months of contract award; feature algorithms for automated detection in military environments; and would not need to enter a design or development phase to meet requirements.
Responses to the sources sought notice will be accepted until Sept. 5.
Army Wants Info on Longwave IR LIDAR Sources
The U.S. Army‘s Edgewood Chemical Biological Center seeks information on potential industry and government sources of light detection and ranging technologies that can detect chemical vapors and biological aerosols.
ECBC is surveying commercial and government off-the-shelf longwave infrared LIDAR tools that can perform chemical and biological standoff detection in mobile or fixed sites at ranges of up to two kilometers, the Army said Monday in a FedBizOpps notice.
Proposed LIDAR platforms must weigh less than 70 pounds; occupy less than two cubic feet of volume; and provide access to raw data for evaluation, among other requirements.
ECBC also prefers tools that can be delivered within six months of contract award; feature algorithms for automated detection in military environments; and would not need to enter a design or development phase to meet requirements.
Responses to the sources sought notice will be accepted until Sept. 5.