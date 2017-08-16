Air Marshal Leo Davies, chief of Australia’s air force, took his first flight of a trainer aircraft from a team comprised of Lockheed Martin, Pilatus Aircraft and Hawker Pacific.
Lockheed said Tuesday the PC-21 in-service flight represents a milestone for the Australian defense forces’ AIR 5428 Pilot Training System.
In late 2015, the Lockheed-led consortium won a contract valued at $946 million (2017 dollars) to build an integrated system for the Australia military to train its future pilots.
“We celebrate the Australian Defense Force’s first flight in service and acceptance of the first six of 49 PC-21 aircraft,” said Vince Di Pietro, CEO of Lockheed Martin Australia.
Lockheed oversees management and development of ground-based training technologies under the AIR 5428 contract.
Pilatus will build a total of 49 PC-21 training aircraft and provide through-life engineering and airworthiness services through the contract, while Hawker Pacific will help maintain and support the fleet.
Australian AF Chief Flies Lockheed-Pilatus-Hawker Pacific Trainer Aircraft
