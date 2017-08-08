Amazon Web Services has demonstrated the potential defense applications of an artificial intelligence service designed to help software developers build image analysis applications.
Amazon Rekognition employs deep learning methods to automatically identify objects and scenes as well as support image tagging to let users search for images using key words, AWS said Monday.
The AI service also works to recognize faces in images regardless of facial expressions and support facial analysis functions such as face comparison and facial search.
Mike Colson, a solutions architect within AWS’ worldwide public sector arm, demonstrated how developers can integrate Rekognition with other AWS offerings such as application program interfaces, the internet of things and the Lambda serverless computing service to support Defense Department activities.
Colson said Rekognition can help defense customers monitor persons of interest as well as distinguish friendly forces from adversaries in a cloud-based watch list setup.
AWS Demos Use of AI-Powered Image Analysis Service for DoD Missions
Amazon Web Services has demonstrated the potential defense applications of an artificial intelligence service designed to help software developers build image analysis applications.
Amazon Rekognition employs deep learning methods to automatically identify objects and scenes as well as support image tagging to let users search for images using key words, AWS said Monday.
The AI service also works to recognize faces in images regardless of facial expressions and support facial analysis functions such as face comparison and facial search.
Mike Colson, a solutions architect within AWS’ worldwide public sector arm, demonstrated how developers can integrate Rekognition with other AWS offerings such as application program interfaces, the internet of things and the Lambda serverless computing service to support Defense Department activities.
Colson said Rekognition can help defense customers monitor persons of interest as well as distinguish friendly forces from adversaries in a cloud-based watch list setup.