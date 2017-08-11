BAE Systems has submitted a proposal to construct nine anti-submarine warfare ships under Australia’s SEA 5000 Future Frigate program.
The company said Thursday it proposed the Global Combat Ship-Australia for the program nearly a month after it started construction work on the first Type 26 Global Combat Ship designed to replace the U.K. navy’s Type 23 frigates under a $4.8 billion contract awarded in July.
BAE’s U.K. and Australian businesses collaborated on the bid in an effort to combine the lessons learned from the U.K.’s Type 26 program with the maritime skills of the company’s Australian arm.
Nigel Stewart, global maritime business development director at BAE, leads the SEA 5000 campaign.
Stewart said the company aims to set up a shipbuilding capability in Australia and help the country explore export opportunities through the SEA 5000 program.
Glynn Phillips, CEO of BAE’s Australian arm, said the company has a supply chain of at least 1,600 small- and medium-sized enterprises and over 3,500 employees in Australia that will work to support the country’s Future Frigate program.
BAE Bids for Australia SEA 5000 Future Frigate Program
