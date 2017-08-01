BAE Systems plans to establish a defense hub in Victoria, Australia, to consolidate the company’s aerospace, land and maritime businesses.
The facility will be built in Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend and accommodate up to 1000 engineers and technicians who will design, produce and maintain defense technology platforms for Australian military customers, BAE said Monday.
BAE’s aerospace business will develop autonomous systems, electronic warfare, hypersonics and weapons technology such as the Nulka active missile decoy through the hub.
The company also seeks to collaborate and innovate with research organizations, universities and manufacturing firms on the development of air, land and sea defense platforms.
BAE added it looks to employ than 200 workers to support the construction of combat reconnaissance vehicles under Australia’s LAND 400 program.
The company’s LAND 400 manufacturing center will have a simulation, training and test facility for the ground vehicles.
BAE Plans New Defense Facility in Victoria, Australia
BAE Systems plans to establish a defense hub in Victoria, Australia, to consolidate the company’s aerospace, land and maritime businesses.
The facility will be built in Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend and accommodate up to 1000 engineers and technicians who will design, produce and maintain defense technology platforms for Australian military customers, BAE said Monday.
BAE’s aerospace business will develop autonomous systems, electronic warfare, hypersonics and weapons technology such as the Nulka active missile decoy through the hub.
The company also seeks to collaborate and innovate with research organizations, universities and manufacturing firms on the development of air, land and sea defense platforms.
BAE added it looks to employ than 200 workers to support the construction of combat reconnaissance vehicles under Australia’s LAND 400 program.
The company’s LAND 400 manufacturing center will have a simulation, training and test facility for the ground vehicles.