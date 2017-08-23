BAE Systems has awarded Harris a contract to provide electronic warfare transmitter technology for integration into the U.S. Air Force‘s MC-130J Commando II and AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft platforms.
Harris said Wednesday its phased array antennas will offer transmit capacity for BAE’s electronic warfare countermeasure systems.
In 2016, BAE and Northrop Grumman secured separate contracts worth up to $52.8 million combined to develop radio frequency countermeasure platforms for the C-130J fleet of the Air Force’s Special Operations Forces.
Ed Zoiss, president of Harris’ electronic systems segment, said the company’s phased array technology will work to protect aircraft and crews from electronic threats when combined with BAE-built electronic countermeasure system.
AC-130J is a ground-attack variant of the Lockheed Martin-built C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while MC-130J is a cargo transport and aerial refueling version of the aircraft.
Harris to Supply EW Transmitter for Air Force C-130J Aircraft
