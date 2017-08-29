BAE Systems has developed a three-dimensional technology that employs gaming and computer-aided design software designed to aid naval ship designers and engineers.
BAE said Tuesday it will exhibit the 3D technology along with a digital periscope on Australia’s Collins-class submarines and the company’s AMV35 combat reconnaissance vehicle offering for the country’s LAND 400 program at the ongoing SimTecT event in Sydney.
Glynn Phillips, chief executive of BAE’s Australian arm, said the platform works to generate a digital environment for design and manufacturing projects.
“The technology can also be used to identify and solve installation, maintenance, safety and production issues before construction even starts,” Phillips added.
BAE has used the immersive method in efforts to identify and address potential hazards that may arise during the construction of U.K. navy’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship.
The company’s maritime sustainment team also uses a similar 3D technology to help update mast design for the Anzac-class frigates of the Australian navy.
BAE to Showcase 3D Tech for Naval Construction Projects; Glynn Phillips Comments
