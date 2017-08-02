A business unit of BAE Systems has received a potential $34.7 million contract for dry-dock selected restricted availability repair work on the 32nd guided missile destroyer of the U.S. Navy‘s Arleigh Burke class.
BAE’s Southeast Shipyards Mayport business in Jacksonville, Florida, will repair USS Lassen (DDG 82) propulsion, structural, tank, ventilation and auxiliary systems, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Work also includes ship alterations, miscellaneous repairs and temporary services habitability and structural preservations.
The Navy’s Southeast Regional Maintenance Center solicited three proposals and received one offer under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ship repair, maintenance and modernization.
The service branch will obligate $33.7 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; weapons procurement; and defense working capital funds at the time of award.
DoD noted the contract’s base period runs through March 2018.
BAE Unit to Repair USS Lassen Guided Missile Destroyer
A business unit of BAE Systems has received a potential $34.7 million contract for dry-dock selected restricted availability repair work on the 32nd guided missile destroyer of the U.S. Navy‘s Arleigh Burke class.
BAE’s Southeast Shipyards Mayport business in Jacksonville, Florida, will repair USS Lassen (DDG 82) propulsion, structural, tank, ventilation and auxiliary systems, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Work also includes ship alterations, miscellaneous repairs and temporary services habitability and structural preservations.
The Navy’s Southeast Regional Maintenance Center solicited three proposals and received one offer under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ship repair, maintenance and modernization.
The service branch will obligate $33.7 million in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; weapons procurement; and defense working capital funds at the time of award.
DoD noted the contract’s base period runs through March 2018.