The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with a team of Battelle researchers in an effort to help explosive and canine experts determine capability gaps in the country’s network of explosives detection canine teams.
The Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative, led by DHS’ advanced research project agency, aims to provide information on threat materials and tactics that can help canine teams prepare for operational scenarios through odor training, Battelle said Tuesday.
Kevin Good, a senior research scientist at Battelle, said the nonprofit brings more than two decades of canine research, development, testing and evaluation experience to the initiative.
DHS also collaborates with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division on REDDI efforts.
The initiative also seeks to offer training, education and testing support to nearly 4,000 canine teams that work in state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide, Battelle said.
Battelle, DHS Partner to Strengthen Explosive Detection Canine Network
The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with a team of Battelle researchers in an effort to help explosive and canine experts determine capability gaps in the country’s network of explosives detection canine teams.
The Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative, led by DHS’ advanced research project agency, aims to provide information on threat materials and tactics that can help canine teams prepare for operational scenarios through odor training, Battelle said Tuesday.
Kevin Good, a senior research scientist at Battelle, said the nonprofit brings more than two decades of canine research, development, testing and evaluation experience to the initiative.
DHS also collaborates with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division on REDDI efforts.
The initiative also seeks to offer training, education and testing support to nearly 4,000 canine teams that work in state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide, Battelle said.