Spaceflight Industries‘ BlackSky division has received a two-year, $16.4 million contract to build a cloud-based geospatial intelligence broker platform for the Air Force Research Laboratory.
BlackSky will develop the platform to help government users collect and analyze GEOINT data from multiple data sources worldwide, Spaceflight said Tuesday.
“Easy access and streamlined delivery of timely and relevant insights about our changing world is essential to faster and more informed decision making,” said Brian O’Toole, an executive vice president and chief technology officer of BlackSky.
The company helps public and private sector customers search, download, procure and task multispectral data and visual imagery on demand from a global collection network.
BlackSky also offers a global event monitoring service that works to fuse physical sensors, news, social media and industry data services intended to help organizations obtain insights on potential risks, opportunities and threats that may impact their businesses.
BlackSky to Help Air Force Researchers Develop Cloud-Based GEOINT Broker Platform
