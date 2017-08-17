Bloomberg Government Unveils New Dashboard for Expiring 8(a) Federal Contracts, Task Orders

Bloomberg Government has introduced a new dashboard designed to help users view expiring government contracts and task orders awarded through the 8(a) set-aside program.
Approximately 9,500 expiring federal contracts worth $14 billion combined will be available by Sept. 1 for recompetition as 3,300 small disadvantaged businesses that won contracts through the 8(a) program will no longer be entitled to compete for follow-on awards, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
BGOV’s 8(a) Recompete Opportunities dashboard is designed to help companies select expiring contracts and task orders from vendors that would graduate from the 8(a) program as well as develop lists of potential contracts to bid for.
Bloomberg also noted that approximately 3,000 government contracts valued at $6.2 billion are scheduled to expire in the next two years.
Click here to request a demo of the dashboard.
