Boeing has invested in C360 Technologies to help the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based technology company develop and integrate live and on-demand augmented and virtual reality applications on multiple platforms.
C360 raised $3.5 million during a recent oversubscribed series fundraising round from investors BlueTree Capital, Boeing’s HorizonX venture arm, MI-12 and Pasadena Angels, Boeing said Wednesday.
“It’s extremely gratifying that Boeing HorizonX has recognized our contributions within the sports broadcasting industry, and at the same time envisions how C360 could be utilized in future Boeing applications,” said Evan Wimer, CEO of C360 Technologies.
Boeing sees potential applications of C360’s video technology in autonomous aircraft and other aerospace platforms.
HorizonX seeks business opportunities and partners for Boeing’s aerospace projects as well as invests in startup companies to identify new ideas, markets and products.
Boeing Investment to Support C360 Virtual Reality Tech Devt
Boeing has invested in C360 Technologies to help the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based technology company develop and integrate live and on-demand augmented and virtual reality applications on multiple platforms.
C360 raised $3.5 million during a recent oversubscribed series fundraising round from investors BlueTree Capital, Boeing’s HorizonX venture arm, MI-12 and Pasadena Angels, Boeing said Wednesday.
“It’s extremely gratifying that Boeing HorizonX has recognized our contributions within the sports broadcasting industry, and at the same time envisions how C360 could be utilized in future Boeing applications,” said Evan Wimer, CEO of C360 Technologies.
Boeing sees potential applications of C360’s video technology in autonomous aircraft and other aerospace platforms.
HorizonX seeks business opportunities and partners for Boeing’s aerospace projects as well as invests in startup companies to identify new ideas, markets and products.