Boeing will establish a manufacturing facility for F/A-18 Super Hornet in India if the company wins a fighter aircraft supply contract with the Indian military, The Economic Times reported Monday.
The report said India’s navy wants to procure 57 units of aircraft that can operate from carriers to support air defense, air-to-surface, buddy refueling and reconnaissance operations.
Dan Gillian, vice president of Boeing’s F/A-18 program, said the company plans to set up a “next generation” facility in India and bring “a large part” of Super Hornet production to the country.
Gillian added that Boeing is also monitoring the Indian air force’s planned acquisition of fighter aircraft to replace its Mig 21 jets.
India’s air force said in January it would solicit bids from international contractors that can produce 200 new single-engine fighters in the country.
Boeing Proposes to Build Super Hornet Manufacturing Facility in India
