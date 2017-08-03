BWXT to Develop Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Tech Prototypes Under NASA Contract

BWXT Nuclear Energy has received a potential three-year, $18.8 million contract to help NASA design and test nuclear thermal propulsion technology platforms.
The company will develop and evaluate prototypes of a ceramic metallic – Cermet – fuel element technology and a nuclear thermal engine concept based on low-enriched uranium under the Nuclear Thermal Propulsion project, NASA said Thursday.
The NTP project aims to advance the development of nuclear-powered rocket systems designed to cut travel time to Mars and other deep space destinations and reduce astronauts’ exposure to radiation as well as vehicle mass.
BWXT will also help NASA address nuclear regulatory and licensing requirements as well determine the feasibility of efforts to build a nuclear thermal propulsion engine under the contract.
The Lynchburg, Virginia-based nuclear components manufacturer will perform work through Sept. 30, 2019.
