CA Technologies’ Project, Portfolio Mgmt Offering Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

CA Technologies‘ project and portfolio management platform has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Ready status which validates the system’s compliance with security and quality standards required for cloud-based services.
Vinod Peris, senior vice president of engineering in the Agile management business unit of CA Technologies, said in a post published Wednesday that the company will offer the CA PPM platform to help federal government agencies manage the life cycle of projects and portfolios.
The FedRAMP Ready accreditation provides an opportunity for potential agency customers, independent assessors and authorizing officials to evaluate an offering for a future authorization.
The company developed the Software-as-a-Service CA PPM platform as part of CA Technologies’ overall product strategy to provide secure, scalable cloud-based offerings for government and public sector customers.
