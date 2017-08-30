CACI Gets $51M Air Force Software Devt Support Task Order; Ken Asbury Comments

Ken Asbury
CACI International has won a three-year, $51 million task order under the Network-Centric Solutions-2 contract vehicle to provide software development support for the U.S. Air Force‘s 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron.
The company said Wednesday it will also continue to help 90th COS manage software for the Air, Space, and Cyberspace Constructive Environment–Information Operations Simulation suite.
CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the award extends the company’s partnership with the Air Force and efforts to deliver cyber training services to the U.S. military.
The task order also covers architecture and technical services to support the 90th COS Cyber Simulation Center’s efforts to develop, experiment, field and train cyber systems.
ACE-IOS is a package of utilities, tools and models designed for computer-assisted exercises.
