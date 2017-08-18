CACI Gets Air Force Contract for Software Modification & Configuration

CACI International has received a $15 million contract to modify and configure new commercial software in support of the U.S. Air Force‘s NexGen IT information technology modernization program.
The Defense Department said Thursday CACI will perform contract work in Florida, Ohio, Texas, North Carolina and New Jersey through March 12, 2019.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $7,654,981 at the time of award from fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
CACI received a potential five-year, $78 million contract through the General Services Administration‘s Alliant government-wide acquisition vehicle in 2012 to help the Air Force integrate, sustain and deploy new technologies as part of NexGen IT.
