Ken Asbury: CACI Aims to Help Advance Natl Security Innovation Through ‘Asymmetric Threat’ Forum

Ken Asbury
Ken Asbury, president and CEO of CACI International, has said he believes asymmetric threat discussions and representatives from federal agencies, industry and academia could help advance the development of strategies and capabilities to combat global national security threats.
“Such thought leadership also reinforces our commitment to our customers’ critical missions,” Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said in a statement released Thursday.
His remarks coincide with CACI’s announcement of the 10th national security symposium to be held on Oct. 26 at Valo Park in McLean, Virginia.
CACI will co-sponsor the event with the Center for Security Policy, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and the Institute for the Study of War as part of the Asymmetric Threat series the company established in 2008.
The symposium will feature keynote speakers such as Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations and a Wash100 inductee; and Gen. Stephen Wilson, vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.
The event will tackle the complexity and prevalence of asymmetric threats as well as the capabilities the U.S. has against such threats.
