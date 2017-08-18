Ken Asbury
Ken Asbury, president and CEO of CACI International, has said the Trump administration’s increased spending on military efforts against the Islamic State militant organization has led to a number of contract wins for the company in the defense space, CRN reported Thursday.
“We have already seen a number of key wins in areas that are impacted by a change in philosophy from a national security point of view,” Asbury told analysts during the company’s earnings call Thursday.
“I do think, in the national security space, we are going to see an increasing budget,” he added.
He also noted that he expects CACI to increase direct labor as a result of recent defense-related contract wins.
Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said he thinks the U.S. government might resort to a continuing resolution for fiscal 2018 to prevent a possible government shutdown.
CACI’s Ken Asbury: Trump Admin’s Efforts Against Islamic State Group Lead to Defense-Related Contract Wins
