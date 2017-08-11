CAE Taps Rockwell Collins to Build Visual Display System for French Air Force’s PC-21 Simulators

CAE has awarded Rockwell Collins a subcontract to provide a new visual display system for Pilatus PC-21 simulators in support of a French training program designed to train future fighter pilots and weapon systems officers in France.
Rockwell Collins said Thursday it will build two Spectraview Visual Display Systems at a company facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, and help integrate the systems at CAE’s Montreal, Canada, facility.
“This collaborative international program taps into the strengths of each team member,” said Lee Obst, managing director of Rockwell Collins’s Canadian arm.
Rockwell Collins noted that it will also support final installation work on VDS in France as well as provide training services for French air force personnel to maintain and operate the system and spares.
