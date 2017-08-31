The Customs and Border Protection agency has selected a Rockwell Collins-made technology platform to help CBP personnel manage traveler data as part of border security efforts.
CBP will implement the ARINC Border Management Solution to collect passenger information and name record data from airlines worldwide, Rockwell Collins said Wednesday.
Mike DiGeorge, vice president of commercial aviation and network services at Rockwell Collins, said the company works with government customers around the world to create technologies that can help them secure borders.
The ARINC border management tool is designed to help law enforcement personnel review information of travelers in advance to determine potential high-risk individuals prior to their arrival.
CBP to Adopt Rockwell Collins Tech for Passenger Data Processing
