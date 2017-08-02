Erich Sanchack
CenturyLink will be able to offer information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services to government customers through its position on the General Services Administration‘s potential 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multi-award vehicle serves to facilitate the delivery of CenturyLink services that include cybersecurity, cloud and managed hosting, the company said Wednesday.
Erich Sanchack, senior vice president and general manager of CenturyLink’s federal business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said the company will work to support federal agencies’ digital transformation and IT modernization efforts via EIS.
EIS is a follow-on to GSA’s Washington Interagency Telecommunications System 3, Networx and regional telecommunications services contracts.
CenturyLink, an awardee under Networx, said it received extensions on its Networx Universal contract through the end of March 2020 and Networx Enterprise through the end of May that year as agencies transition toward EIS.
CenturyLink Secures Spot on GSA’s Potential $50B EIS Vehicle; Erich Sanchack Comments
