Representatives from companies CH2M and Alcyon have signed a mentor-protege agreement under NASA Tuesday at the Marshall Space Flight Center.
The agreement represents the 16th mentorship deal between a prime contractor of MSFC and a protege, which was also the first certified small disadvantaged business to enter the program, NASA posted Thursday.
CH2M will provide developmental, marketing, strategic and management assistance to Alcyon, as stated in the agreement.
The signatories include J.P. Martin, NASA account manager at CH2M; Debbie Matthews, MSFC contracting officer at NASA; and Autumn Sellars, vice president of operations at Alcyon.
The NASA Mentor-Protege Program was established in 2008 to provide NASA contractors the opportunity to support and secure relationships with small businesses, historically black colleges and minority-serving institutions.
CH2M, Alcyon Sign Mentor-Protege Agreement Under NASA
