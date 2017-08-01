Charles River Analytics Develops Tablet-Based Trauma Assessment Training System for DoD

Charles River Analytics has developed a tablet-based system designed to help train Defense Department medical personnel for primary and secondary trauma assessment under a 27-month, $749,000 follow-on contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory.
The company said Monday the System for Trauma Assessment Training works to help clinicians assess, learn and rehearse various trauma scenarios with a virtual patient.
Charles River teamed up with Frank Ritter, a professor at Pennsylvania State University, to create synthetic task environments for classroom instruction and live simulation as part of the STAT project.
STAT features a scenario-editor tool designed to help trainees simulate clinical scenarios along with a customizable user interface that can be reconfigured to fit users’ preferences for interaction tools.
Charles River also developed multiple healthcare support and training tools such as the TMT tourniquet master training system, ADVISOR in-theater vestibular function assessment system, MOVER game-based outpatient rehabilitation system and RELAX mobile-enabled anger management system.
