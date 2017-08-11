Charles River Analytics will lead a team comprised of Win-Vector and Oregon State University to develop a virtual data scientist assistant that will help users answer real-world analytical questions under a four-year, $2.8 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
The team will build the Eve virtual assistant through DARPA’s Data-Driven Discovery of Models program, Charles River said Tuesday.
Mukesh Dalal, principal scientist at Charles River and principal investigator on the Eve project, said technology will work to help non-data scientists fully utilize data sets in decision-making.
DARPA’s D3M program seeks a software platform designed to simplify model-building processes and help address a skills gap in the data science field.
Charles River noted it will combine data- and knowledge-driven approaches to create artificial intelligence-based search methods designed to plan and optimize pipelines as well as incorporate data analytics and machine learning systems under the program.
Charles River Analytics-Led Team to Help DARPA Build Virtual Data Scientist Assistant
Charles River Analytics will lead a team comprised of Win-Vector and Oregon State University to develop a virtual data scientist assistant that will help users answer real-world analytical questions under a four-year, $2.8 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
The team will build the Eve virtual assistant through DARPA’s Data-Driven Discovery of Models program, Charles River said Tuesday.
Mukesh Dalal, principal scientist at Charles River and principal investigator on the Eve project, said technology will work to help non-data scientists fully utilize data sets in decision-making.
DARPA’s D3M program seeks a software platform designed to simplify model-building processes and help address a skills gap in the data science field.
Charles River noted it will combine data- and knowledge-driven approaches to create artificial intelligence-based search methods designed to plan and optimize pipelines as well as incorporate data analytics and machine learning systems under the program.