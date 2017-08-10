Cisco’s Diane Gongaware: Agencies Should Advance Data Analytics Via Collaboration, Network Creation

Diane Gongaware
Diane Gongaware, vice president of U.S. public sector services at Cisco, has said government agencies should establish an information technology network that will work to help them analyze and derive insights from large data workloads as a result of the adoption of internet-connected devices.
Gongaware wrote in a FedTech article published Tuesday that an IT network should accommodate future changes such as embedded security and advanced automation as agencies deal with the influx of data driven by internet of things.
“Additionally, the network foundation must include interoperability and open standards so that multivendor solutions can work together and scale,” she said.
Gongaware also called on agency leaders to collaborate and create governance across agencies to facilitate the delivery of services to citizens.
Agencies should work to address talent gaps through partnerships with the IT industry, she noted.
She also cited the potential benefits of adopting “network as a service,” “IT as a service” and other managed services to agencies.
“This approach can be useful when agencies move toward the hybrid cloud, because it offers modern, standardized networks that meet government security and classified requirements,” Gongaware added.
