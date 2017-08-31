Computer Marketing Associates to Offer Unisys Security Software in Federal Sector

Unisys has partnered with Computer Marketing Associates to offer a suite of security software products along with professional services to the federal government.
CMA will market the Unisys Stealth software to agencies via the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Chief Information Officer–Commodities and Solutions contract vehicles, Unisys said Thursday.
NASA and the National Institutes of Health‘s Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center manage the SEWP and CIO-CS contracts, respectively.
Susan Becker, vice president of alliances at Unisys’ federal business, said the partnership with CMA seeks to open new opportunities for federal agencies to access security services.
Unisys’ Stealth platform employs micro-segmentation technology designed to protect enterprise applications, data and systems against cyber threats.
The suite also covers cybersecurity analytics, identity access management, managed device and threat monitoring services, risk and incident response services.
