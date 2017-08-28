CSRA Cyber Institute Gets CompTIA Authorized Delivery Partner Designation

The Computing Technology Industry Association has accredited CSRA‘s Cyber Institute as an authorized delivery partner.
CSRA said Friday its Cyber Institute offers training for networks and systems development, maintenance, analysis and defense to commercial and government customers.
The CompTIA authorization is given to training organizations that offer at least one CompTIA certification course; uses CompTIA-approved quality content; and employ instructors that are certified in the CompTIA courses they teach and have CompTIA Certified Technical Trainer+ accreditation or other industry-approved credentials.
CSRA’s Cyber Institute provides on premise, instructor-facilitated online training and mobile training at customer sites.
The institute has developed and administered two CompTIA courses including the CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner and CTT+ programs.
CompTIA is an information technology trade association that issues professional certification in more than 120 countries and generates approximately 50 studies annually on IT industry trends.
