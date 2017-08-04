CTC to Host Nuclear Manufacturing Innovation Center Open House; Ed Sheehan Comments

Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, tours and meeting with suppliers on Aug. 24 in Johnston, Pennsylvania, as part of the open house for a new facility built to advance the development of processes to produce advanced and small modular reactor systems.
Rep. Keith Rothfus (R-Pennsylvania) will attend the launch of the Center for Advanced Nuclear Manufacturing, CTC said Thursday.
CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan said the company expects the event to facilitate collaboration with suppliers in support of the nuclear power generation sector.
“At this open house, visitors will learn more about how their technologies can complement CTC’s capabilities, which include additive manufacturing, friction stir welding, prototype development, and much more,” Sheehan added.
The U.S. Nuclear Infrastructure Council will also host the Ready4Nuclear Suppliers Workshop at Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh a day before the open house.
The Aug. 23 event will feature Tom Miller of the Energy Department as the keynote speaker and showcase other speakers that will moderate sessions on nuclear power generation, regional supply chain cluster development, nuclear reactor firms’ requirements, export opportunities and workforce development, among others.
Vince Gilbert, a senior fellow at USNIC, said the workshop will also include “speed matching sessions” to help attendees make a three-minute introduction about their firms’ capabilities.
CTC announced the council’s selection of the company in July to manage the new center.
