DARPA Holds Kickoff Meeting for IP Reuse Strategy-Based ‘Chiplets’ Devt Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency held a kickoff meeting with approximately 100 participants from commercial, academic and military sectors for the Common Heterogeneous Integration and Intellectual Property Reuse Strategies program.
The CHIPS program aims to create a community of technologists and researchers as well as establish a technological framework designed to facilitate the segregation of various IP blocks such as signal processing, data flow management, computation and data storage into small chiplets that can be integrated onto an interposer, DARPA said Friday.
University teams that serve as prime contractors in the program include Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Michigan and North Carolina State University.
Companies that have been tapped as principal contractors for the program include:
- Boeing
- Cadence Design Systems
- Intel
- Intrinsix
- Jariet Technologies
- Lockheed Martin
- Micron
- Northrop Grumman
- Synopsys
DARPA said it expects the program to result in the development of microelectronics systems such as compact circuit board replacements and ultrawideband radio frequency platforms.
Bill Chappell, director of DARPA’s microsystems technology office, said the CHIPS program is part of the agency’s Electronics Resurgence Initiative that seeks to create an electronics community that works to merge defense and commercial capabilities in support of national defense.
“The ERI, which will involve roughly $200 million annual investments for the next four years, will nurture research in materials, device designs, and circuit and system architecture,” Chappell added.
