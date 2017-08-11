DARPA Seeks Automated Methods, Tools to Neutralize Cyberadversary Infrastructure

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has asked industry to suggest research concepts for techniques and software tools to neutralize cyberadversary infrastructure.
DARPA said in a presolicitation notice posted Aug. 3 on FedBizOpps it seeks to create technologies to determine malicious cyberadversary infiltrated networks as part of the agency’s Harnessing Autonomy for Countering Cyberadversary Systems program.
The HACCS effort also seeks to examine the potential use of non-disruptive autonomous software agents to mitigate cyberadversary software agents using exploits for a large number of known vulnerabilities.
DARPA plans to issue multiple contracts under the program’s primary technical areas that include location and fingerprinting of botnet infrastructure; insertion of autonomous agents into gray networks; and neutralization of botnet implants.
The agency added it will also award a single contract for the development of an integration framework and demonstration of the final HACCS system in Defense Department exercises.
Interested parties can submit input to DARPA through Oct. 1.
