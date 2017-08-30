Deltek: US Law Enforcement Agencies Increased Big Data Spending in FY 2016

A new Deltek report says U.S. law enforcement entities increased spending on big data platforms and services between fiscal years 2014 to 2016.
Christine Fritsch, a Deltek research analyst, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday that the Justice Department grew its contract spending on big data technologies to $39 million in FY 2016, from $36 million in FY 2015 and $29 million in FY 2014.
The biggest increase in DOJ’s big data investment is in analytics, with a 31 percent boost from 2014 to 2016.
The department’s big data analytics spending reached $27.5 million in 2016, including $1.9 million for machine data analytics and $1 million for predictive analytics.
The FBI used up $15 million for big data in 2016 and spent approximately $6 million of that sum on analytics-related purchases.
The Department of Homeland Security‘s big data spending increased by nearly 50 percent from 2014 to 2016 and reached $48 million in the past fiscal year.
DHS spent $16.3 million on analytics and $16 million on machine data analytics in 2016.
The Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement took up 54 percent of DHS’ 2016 big data spending at $13.7 million and $12.5 million, respectively.
Fritsch noted that big data use in the law enforcement sector will “vastly increase,” especially through the refinement of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
