A new Deltek report says the number of cloud platforms that comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program rose from 106 in fiscal 2014 to 315 in fiscal 2016.
That figure represents a 197 percent growth in the number of FedRAMP-compliant cloud offerings in use at federal agencies compared with the 45 percent increase in non-FedRAMP compliant platforms over the last three fiscal years, Alex Rossino, a principal research analyst at Deltek, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.
He said the launch of the FedRAMP Accelerated program has shortened certification times to three to four months.
Rossino noted that 49 percent of civilian agencies adopted FedRAMP-compliant cloud platforms between FY 2014 and FY 2016, compared with 34 percent of defense agencies that contracted FedRAMP-certified offerings.
He also concluded that a FedRAMP certification has become a must-have for cloud service providers that seek to compete in the government cloud computing market.
Deltek’s Alex Rossino: FedRAMP-Compliant Cloud Platforms Grew 197% From FY 2014 to FY 2016
A new Deltek report says the number of cloud platforms that comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program rose from 106 in fiscal 2014 to 315 in fiscal 2016.
That figure represents a 197 percent growth in the number of FedRAMP-compliant cloud offerings in use at federal agencies compared with the 45 percent increase in non-FedRAMP compliant platforms over the last three fiscal years, Alex Rossino, a principal research analyst at Deltek, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.
He said the launch of the FedRAMP Accelerated program has shortened certification times to three to four months.
Rossino noted that 49 percent of civilian agencies adopted FedRAMP-compliant cloud platforms between FY 2014 and FY 2016, compared with 34 percent of defense agencies that contracted FedRAMP-certified offerings.
He also concluded that a FedRAMP certification has become a must-have for cloud service providers that seek to compete in the government cloud computing market.