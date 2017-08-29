Lockheed Martin‘s Derco subsidiary will continue to serve as the exclusive distributor of a Universal Synaptics technology designed to help operators detect intermittent errors in electronic equipment or wiring on multiple aircraft platforms.
Derco will distribute the Intermittent Fault Detection and Isolation System as well as the portable Voyager Intermittent Fault Detector system to customers worldwide under a contract extension signed with Universal Synaptics, Lockheed said Monday.
“We chose to continue partnering with Derco because they recognize the importance of supporting operators’ maintenance and mission goals through quality parts and sophisticated testing,” said Ken Anderson, a vice president at Universal Synaptics.
Universal Synaptics developed IFDIS to aid detection of signal path errors, faults and failures in avionics of C-130, F-16, UH-60 and other aircraft.
Derco also uses the system at a Federal Aviation Administration-certified repair shop as part of efforts to cut failure rates for avionic equipment.
Derco, Universal Synaptics Extend Avionics Fault Detector Distribution Agreement
Lockheed Martin‘s Derco subsidiary will continue to serve as the exclusive distributor of a Universal Synaptics technology designed to help operators detect intermittent errors in electronic equipment or wiring on multiple aircraft platforms.
Derco will distribute the Intermittent Fault Detection and Isolation System as well as the portable Voyager Intermittent Fault Detector system to customers worldwide under a contract extension signed with Universal Synaptics, Lockheed said Monday.
“We chose to continue partnering with Derco because they recognize the importance of supporting operators’ maintenance and mission goals through quality parts and sophisticated testing,” said Ken Anderson, a vice president at Universal Synaptics.
Universal Synaptics developed IFDIS to aid detection of signal path errors, faults and failures in avionics of C-130, F-16, UH-60 and other aircraft.
Derco also uses the system at a Federal Aviation Administration-certified repair shop as part of efforts to cut failure rates for avionic equipment.