Johns Hopkins APL Develops Malware Analysis Tool Via DHS ‘Transition to Practice’ Program

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has developed malware analysis software under a Department of Homeland Security program that helped transition the platform from the lab to a newly established company.
Oregon-based startup Deterministic Security aims to commercialize the REnigma technology to help government and enterprise users review and record the execution of malware codes, DHS said Wednesday.
REnigma is built through the department’s Transition to Practice program.
“We’re helping create new cyber-startups that have a real chance at getting technologies in the hands of the users who need them,” said Nadia Carlsten, TTP program manager.
DHS chose REnigma last year for development and validation under the program managed by its science and technology directorate’s cybersecurity division.
The TTP program selects cybersecurity technologies from federally funded research and development centers, university affiliated research centers and federal laboratories each fiscal year.
