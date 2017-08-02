The Department of Homeland Security has awarded eGlobalTech a four-year contract to continue to help DHS’ privacy office manage Freedom of Information Act-related requests and backlogs.
Arlington, Virginia-based eGlobalTech said Tuesday it has provided FOIA request support, process improvement, project management, research and data analysis services to DHS since 2015.
“We helped reduce FEMA’s FOIA backlog by over 85 percent in 12 months,” said Joseph Zimmerman, executive vice president of operations and delivery at eGlobalTech.
“Our team looks forward to continuing to help DHS meet its FOIA reduction goals,” Zimmerman added.
The woman-owned company also offers information technology, cybersecurity and management consulting services to the federal government.
DHS Extends eGlobalTech's FOIA Support Services Contract; Joseph Zimmerman Comments
