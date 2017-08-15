DigitalGlobe has entered into a multiyear agreement with Australia’s defense department to provide the Australian government access to the company’s commercial satellite imaging constellation.
The department can task and download imagery from five DigitalGlobe satellites that include WorldView-3 and WorldView-4 to a ground station under the Direct Access Program contract, the company said Tuesday.
DigitalGlobe expects to generate $83 million in incremental revenue over a four-year period through the deal.
“We look forward to working closely with Australia as it further integrates high-quality commercial satellite imaging capabilities into its military operations, border protection and humanitarian missions,” said Dan Jablonsky, senior vice president and general manager of DigitalGlobe’s defense and intelligence business.
Jablonsky added the company currently provides high-resolution imagery to Australia through the web-based SecureWatch service.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates will offer a multi-satellite ground system to help receive and process imagery from the satellite constellation while ViaSat will supply the ground antenna systems designed to support direct tasking and downlink activities.
DigitalGlobe, Australia Sign Agreement for Commercial Satellite Imagery Access
