DigitalGlobe and NTT Data have agreed to extend their partnership to develop datasets of 3D vector building, bridge and vegetation models.
The expanded partnership will combine DigitalGlobe’s imagery and Geospatial Big Data platform with NTT Data’s elevation experience and algorithms to create 3D building datasets called AW3D Metro, DigitalGlobe said Thursday.
GBDX is a DigitalGlobe-built cloud-based platform that works to leverage machine learning algorithms to facilitate the development of 3D production models.
“3D building models are vital to the design and implementation of the infrastructure that will fuel smart cities, [internet of things] and autonomous vehicles,” said Amy Minnick, senior vice president and general manager of commercial imagery at DigitalGlobe.
The companies will primarily develop 1-meter resolution vector building models within Japan with plans to expand the production to other commercial areas of interest.
The expanded partnership came months after DigitalGlobe agreed in February to distribute NTT Data’s 5-meter digital elevation model – AW3D Standard – in an effort to help the latter expand its sales network worldwide.
DigitalGlobe, NTT Data to Produce 3D Vector Building Models Under Expanded Partnership
DigitalGlobe and NTT Data have agreed to extend their partnership to develop datasets of 3D vector building, bridge and vegetation models.
The expanded partnership will combine DigitalGlobe’s imagery and Geospatial Big Data platform with NTT Data’s elevation experience and algorithms to create 3D building datasets called AW3D Metro, DigitalGlobe said Thursday.
GBDX is a DigitalGlobe-built cloud-based platform that works to leverage machine learning algorithms to facilitate the development of 3D production models.
“3D building models are vital to the design and implementation of the infrastructure that will fuel smart cities, [internet of things] and autonomous vehicles,” said Amy Minnick, senior vice president and general manager of commercial imagery at DigitalGlobe.
The companies will primarily develop 1-meter resolution vector building models within Japan with plans to expand the production to other commercial areas of interest.
The expanded partnership came months after DigitalGlobe agreed in February to distribute NTT Data’s 5-meter digital elevation model – AW3D Standard – in an effort to help the latter expand its sales network worldwide.