Tony Frazier
Tony Frazier, a senior vice president at DigitalGlobe|Radiant, has said several geospatial intelligence efforts seek to reflect how collaboration between industry and government can help address challenges in the intelligence community and advance GEOINT innovation.
Frazier wrote in a blog post published Thursday some of these initiatives include DigitalGlobe’s SpaceNet online satellite imagery repository and Geospatial Big Data platform that work to help GEOINT analysts generate insights from large data sets.
He cited the potential of commercial innovations and deep learning to help advance the Defense Department’s Project Maven.
Project Maven seeks to leverage computer vision to autonomously extract objects of interest from still and moving imagery.
“Federal support of small business innovation research has led to significant software advances for the intelligence community,” he added.
Frazier also discussed the company’s vision for a digital information ecosystem that aims to facilitate GEOINT data collection, big data and analytics in an effort to gain actionable insights in support of commercial and public sectors.
DigitalGlobe’s Tony Frazier: Govt-Industry Partnership Helps Accelerate GEOINT Innovation
Tony Frazier
Tony Frazier, a senior vice president at DigitalGlobe|Radiant, has said several geospatial intelligence efforts seek to reflect how collaboration between industry and government can help address challenges in the intelligence community and advance GEOINT innovation.
Frazier wrote in a blog post published Thursday some of these initiatives include DigitalGlobe’s SpaceNet online satellite imagery repository and Geospatial Big Data platform that work to help GEOINT analysts generate insights from large data sets.
He cited the potential of commercial innovations and deep learning to help advance the Defense Department’s Project Maven.
Project Maven seeks to leverage computer vision to autonomously extract objects of interest from still and moving imagery.
“Federal support of small business innovation research has led to significant software advances for the intelligence community,” he added.
Frazier also discussed the company’s vision for a digital information ecosystem that aims to facilitate GEOINT data collection, big data and analytics in an effort to gain actionable insights in support of commercial and public sectors.