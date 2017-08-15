DISA Renews Subscription for Northrop Data Link Test System Desktop Software

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded Northrop Grumman a potential $106,010 contract to extend desktop software subscription for the Tactical Data Link Integration Exerciser platform.
DISA announced the contract award through a FedBizOpps notice posted Monday.
TIGER is a suite of software tools based on the Defense Department’s data link test system – Multi-Link System Test and Training Tool – and works to stimulate data link platforms under test with tactical scenarios.
TIGER works with several data links – Links 11, 16 and 22 – and is designed to produce tactical data link messages and display them as a tactical exercise scenario to the system under review.
