Executive Spotlight: Interview with Amr ElSawy, President & CEO, Noblis

EM: What are some of the more notable changes you have seen in the company in the past ten years?
Amr ElSawy: Over the past ten years, Noblis has striven to stay proactive— and busy! We have tripled in size and acquired two companies. And of course, our portfolio of work is diversifying every day as we continue to cultivate our Noblis Sponsored Research program and develop early career professionals with diverse backgrounds. And with changes come new challenges. We’re constantly improving the way we engage our employees, communicate, and work together to make sure we stay a cohesive company. As a science and technology company we are involved in complex missions in for our Civil and National Security clients – we are applying new technologies and approaches to the problems and extending the art of the possible.
EM: What changes have you seen in the federal sector in the past 10 years?
Amr ElSawy: Competition has really grown in the past ten years, which has inherently changed the way the government solicits services from contractors. At Noblis, we’ve had to change our business model and learn how to compete to stay top of mind. There’s also an increased focus on IT, cloud, cyber security, analytics and the convergence of key enablers on computing and communications. The government is constantly looking to be efficient, and improve the ways services are delivered and the way their employees work and communicate. So just as we’re constantly updating our internal technologies and processes at Noblis, the government’s doing the same.
EM: In what agency or mission has Noblis been able to have the greatest impact?
Amr ElSawy: Noblis thrives when we’re able to face challenges head on, and are tasked with creating a solution. Given our collaborative culture and our extensive science and technology capabilities we are proud of the outcomes we helped create in aviation, surface transportation, telecommunications, health, law enforcement, citizen services, and intelligence.
EM: What missions within the federal government present the best opportunities for Noblis?
Amr ElSawy: As mentioned before, Noblis has the greatest impact when we’re given ability to solve challenges that require multidisciplinary thinking. We are seeing opportunities in all market segments civil, intelligence, and defense. We are applying our capabilities and know how in cyber, analytics, high performance computing, telecommunications, sustainability, bio-sciences, economic analysis and acquisition across all sectors.
EM: If you could pick one technology that will have the greatest positive impact on the federal government in the next five years, what would that be?
Amr ElSawy: Advanced analytic and machine learning technologies will have the greatest impact in the next five years. We’re already collecting data constantly by automating processes, leveraging machine learning, and incorporating IoT devices into government processes. In the next five years, advanced analytics that allows us to harness that data to solve meaningful challenges will have a significant impact.