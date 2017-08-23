General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to mark the opening of a new unmanned aircraft system hangar at the Grand Sky business park in North Dakota.
The company said Tuesday its Flight Test and Training Center hangar is built to house GA-ASI operational hardware such as MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Predator B remotely piloted aircraft and ground control stations.
FTTC hangar also features conference rooms and offices and replaces a temporary facility the company has used since June last year.
David Alexander, president of aircraft systems at GA-ASI, said the company aims to help customers train aircrews on how to fly RPAs through the facility.
GA-ASI also operates an office building near the University of North Dakota campus and the facility is equipped with a Predator Mission Aircrew Training System to aid academic and simulator training programs.
General Atomics Opens Flight Test & Training Center Hangar in North Dakota
