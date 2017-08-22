General Atomics to Support Air Force Organic Depot Activation

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has secured a potential two-year, $18.8 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force activate an organic depot maintenance platform.
The company will provide software, hardware and documentation services for the Air Force depot maintenance system’s computer software configuration item, the Defense Department said Monday.
Work under the sole-source contract will occur at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.
DoD expects General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. to complete work by Sept. 4, 2019.
