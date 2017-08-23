General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has unveiled a technical procurement outreach program organized to provide opportunities for small businesses to contribute in forming technologies that address the needs of General Dynamics customers.
TechScout is part of the company’s EDGE Innovation Sourcing Network that seeks to enable small business vendors and suppliers to provide ideas and collaborate in response to customer challenges, General Dynamics said Monday.
“TechScout creates a new entry point for small business and other suppliers to engage in shaping and forming next-generation technical solutions,” said Scotty Miller, vice president of supply chain management at General Dynamics Mission Systems.
TechScout will announce opportunities to which ISN participants can submit ideas to address the technical challenges that the military, first responders and other General Dynamics clients face.
General Dynamics said the ISN virtual network utilizes an open collaboration model that aims to drive engagement by small business partners as well as provide them access to resources.
General Dynamics Mission Systems Launches TechScout Outreach Program for Small Businesses
