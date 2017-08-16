Globecomm Builds IP Video, Satcom Systems for USS Gerald Ford Carrier; Dwight Hunsicker Comments

Dwight Hunsicker
Globecomm has supplied multiple communications and entertainment technologies for use on board the U.S. Navy‘s USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier as a subcontractor to shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries.
Hauppauge, New York-based Globecomm said Wednesday its internet protocol video system and satellite and fiber optic-based communications distribution infrastructure will provide media live streaming, at-sea multimedia programming and pier-side cable services aboard the carrier.
Dwight Hunsicker, executive vice president and general manager of Globecomm’s government solutions business, said the company carried out a five-year design, integration, assembly and testing effort to update the Navy’s analog system for video production and content delivery.
The Globecomm-made communications and entertainment system offers access to live and pre-recorded broadcasts; video on demand; digital signage; and webcasting and video sharing applications.
CVN 78 is the lead ship of the Navy’s Ford class and entered the fleet in July.
